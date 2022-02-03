The Vikings' coaching search ended this week after a winding path. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss how the team landed on Kevin O'Connell over Jim Harbaugh, and what that means moving forward. They also open up the mailbag and answer some of your questions.
