Quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense were off, so was a defense that allowed 390 total yards from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in Monday night's 24-7 loss. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Chip Scoggins recap what happened from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
