The 49ers came to town this week and brought the noise. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the physicality brought to the Vikings' doorstep, what we saw and heard from quarterback Kirk Cousins and what to expect in Saturday's preseason game. They also discuss the ongoing topic at right guard, where rookie Ed Ingram has seen a lot of first-team work.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.