Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand toward the end of the week instead of at the start. Rested up from a rustic trip into the Woods, Reusse has all sorts of thoughts on whether the banged-up Twins can sustain their momentum on a tough upcoming road trip.
Podcast: Patrick Reusse on injuries to J.J. McCarthy, Byron Buxton and more
On Thursday’s Daily Delivery podcast, Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand. Can the Twins survive all their injuries? And what will happen with the Vikings now that J.J. McCarthy is out for the season?
Reusse and Rand also get into the impact of J.J. McCarthy being out for the season and the consideration that it might just be one of “those” years for the Vikings.
And the Lynx return to action Thursday after a monthlong Olympic break.
