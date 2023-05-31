The Vikings' first "full team" practices of the spring continue to miss a few notable players. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the absences of running back Dalvin Cook — and the likelihood he'll be traded — and receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. What are the factors in Jefferson's negotiations for an eventual mega deal? What did head coach Kevin O'Connell say about Addison being sidelined?
Randball
The Aaron Rodgers (revisionist) history tour continues
Frustration, hurt feelings and an ultimatum about the Packers from office are on display in the latest Rodgers interview that tells his side of the break-up.
Sports
Olympic sports leaders meet amid uncertainty over Russians competing at 2024 Paris Games
Complex questions about if — and how — Russian athletes could return to their competitions ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics looked far from being resolved when sports governing bodies met Wednesday.
Sports
German police say teen injured in post-match brawl with French team has died
A 15-year-old soccer player has died after suffering severe brain injuries during a post-match brawl with an opposing team at an international youth tournament in Germany over the weekend, officials said Wednesday.
Sports
Sports minister: Djokovic must abstain from political messages at French Open
French Sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said Wednesday that Novak Djokovic's political message about Kosovo was ''not appropriate'' and warned the former top-ranked Serb player that he should not do it again.