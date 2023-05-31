The Vikings' first "full team" practices of the spring continue to miss a few notable players. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the absences of running back Dalvin Cook — and the likelihood he'll be traded — and receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. What are the factors in Jefferson's negotiations for an eventual mega deal? What did head coach Kevin O'Connell say about Addison being sidelined?

