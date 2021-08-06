Quarterback Kirk Cousins' five-day quarantine, and what exactly led up to it, is a sticking point between the expensive QB and an organization that has implored its players to get vaccinated. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss a wild week at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.
