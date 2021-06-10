Quarterback Kirk Cousins didn't convey much insecurity in his first public comments since the Vikings drafted Kellen Mond. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the new quarterback dynamic, a defense under construction, and open up the mailbag to answer your questions about more potential free-agent moves, Aaron Rodgers, and more.
