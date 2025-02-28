Sports

Podcast: Kevin O’Connell’s contract + the trouble with tagging Sam Darnold

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves' loss to the Lakers on Thursday, which had a number of subplots. He was joined by Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling, who has all sorts of updates from the scouting combine in Indianapolis.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 28, 2025 at 6:07PM
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) stretches as head coach Kevin O'Connell talks with him during the 2024 season. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves' loss to the Lakers on Thursday, which had a number of subplots. A report suggested that Dallas reached out to the Wolves about a Luka Doncic for Anthony Edwards trade before they dealt Doncic to the Lakers. Rand wonders if he would make that trade. Plus Ant picked up his 16th technical foul Thursday, earning an ejection and likely suspension for Friday’s game.

10:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling has all sorts of updates from the scouting combine in Indianapolis. We know how long Kevin O’Connell’s contract is, and Goessling also learned things about other contract negotiations. Plus an update on Sam Darnold and Kirk Cousins.

27:00: The Wild’s slide.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See More

More from Sports

See More

Vikings

Running back in the first round? Vikings study a ‘really good class’ for draft

card image

This year’s RBs are heralded as one of the best groups in recent memory, and that position may have regained NFL importance.

Wolves

Edwards suspended for Wolves' game at Utah after NBA upholds technical fouls

card image

Loons

Minnesota United enters their home opener confident the remodel is going well

Jon Marthaler
card image