Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves' loss to the Lakers on Thursday, which had a number of subplots. A report suggested that Dallas reached out to the Wolves about a Luka Doncic for Anthony Edwards trade before they dealt Doncic to the Lakers. Rand wonders if he would make that trade. Plus Ant picked up his 16th technical foul Thursday, earning an ejection and likely suspension for Friday’s game.
Podcast: Kevin O’Connell’s contract + the trouble with tagging Sam Darnold
Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves' loss to the Lakers on Thursday, which had a number of subplots. He was joined by Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling, who has all sorts of updates from the scouting combine in Indianapolis.
10:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling has all sorts of updates from the scouting combine in Indianapolis. We know how long Kevin O’Connell’s contract is, and Goessling also learned things about other contract negotiations. Plus an update on Sam Darnold and Kirk Cousins.
27:00: The Wild’s slide.
This year’s RBs are heralded as one of the best groups in recent memory, and that position may have regained NFL importance.