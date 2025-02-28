Podcast: Kevin O’Connell’s contract + the trouble with tagging Sam Darnold

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves' loss to the Lakers on Thursday, which had a number of subplots. A report suggested that Dallas reached out to the Wolves about a Luka Doncic for Anthony Edwards trade before they dealt Doncic to the Lakers. Rand wonders if he would make that trade. Plus Ant picked up his 16th technical foul Thursday, earning an ejection and likely suspension for Friday’s game.