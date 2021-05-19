Intro: Host Michael Rand talks through what was ultimately a fair split of Games 1 and 2 of the Wild's playoff series against Vegas. Minnesota might be disappointed it couldn't take a commanding lead in the series following Tuesday's 3-1 loss in Game 2, but it could also feel fortunate to have taken Game 1.

That said: Two goals in two games is starting to feel all-too-familiar compared to other series in which the Wild has struggled. Maybe a familiar face — scratched forward Zach Parise, with 101 career playoff games — should be back in the lineup for Game 3?

5:00: Was a manufactured controversy just what the Twins needed? At least for one game it was. Miguel Sano blasted three home runs, including the tying two-run shot in the eighth inning, after Rocco Baldelli and Tyler Duffey were ejected in an escalation of Tuesday's late home run by Yermin Mercedes off of Willians Astudillo.

Jorge Polanco's walk-off hit in the ninth gave the Twins a 5-4 win. At 14-26, it's probably just a moment of isolated joy. But it was fun for a night at least.

7:00: Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine joins for a breakdown of that team's season, which ended Sunday. Will the Wolves mature enough in the offseason to have more success next year? And what are the other summer priorities?

Finale: Not even the Lynx are immune to these slow starts.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports