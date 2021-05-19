The Lynx did something Tuesday they have never done under coach Cheryl Reeve. The New York Liberty did something it hadn't done since 2007.

With Sabrina Ionescu getting 26 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds – her first career triple-double – the Liberty improved to 3-0 with a 86-75 victory over a Lynx team that didn't defend the perimeter and struggled mightily at times to make a shot.

The Lynx dropped to 0-2 for the first time since Reeve took over prior to the 2010 season and for the first time since 2007. And the Lynx, who have lost two games without Napheesa Collier, will have to host defending champion Seattle Thursday while Collier continues to serve her quarantine.

The Lynx were playing without backup center Natalie Achonwa, who injured her knee in practice Sunday and is listed as day-to-day.

But starting center Sylvia Fowles was perhaps the team's lone bright spot, scoring 26 points on 11-for-17 shooting. The rest of the team? A combined 17-for-57 including 3-for-23 on three-pointers. Kayla McBride scored 16 points.

New York got 20 points from Betnijah Laney and 13 from Sami Whitcomb.

In a back-and-forth game the Lynx were within 66-63 with 7:17 left in the fourth quarter. That's when the Liberty left Minnesota in the dust, with a run that put them up 15 on Ionescu's two free throws with just over 3 minutes left.

