The Wolves had a miserable first half of the season but closed the year with some momentum in going 9-7 over their last 16 games. President Gersson Rosas has a lot of significant pieces in place for the future. Here's a look back, and forward, at the roster:

Karl-Anthony Towns, C, 25

Signed through 2024, five years, $158 million

• After a wrist injury and COVID kept him from playing most of the first half, Towns returned to form in the second half, averaging 24.8 points and 10.6 rebounds. Towns said he will take a little time off and try to have his wrist fully heal.

D'Angelo Russell, G, 25

Signed through 2023, four years, $117 million

• Russell and Towns finally got to play together in the second half and went 11-9 in 20 games they played together. Russell averaged 19 points per game, his lowest total in three years, but he did shoot a career best 39% from three-point range.

Anthony Edwards, G, 19

On rookie deal through 2024, $10.2 million next season

• The rookie's offensive output exploded in the second half (23.8 ppg after the All-Star break) and emerged as a franchise centerpiece moving forward. The Wolves will be helping Edwards improve his defense in the offseason.

Malik Beasley, G, 24

Signed through 2024, four years, $60 million

• Beasley has 120 days to serve in a workhouse or at home monitoring stemming from a threat of violence guilty plea he made in February. Beasley said that won't affect his workouts in the summer. He shot 40% from three-point range but a hamstring injury cost him the last six weeks.

Jaden McDaniels, F, 20

On rookie deal through 2024, $2.1 million next season

• The rookie earned a starting spot in the lineup as the season went along and showed the ability to be a strong defender. Will likely need to bulk up in the weight room and has said he plans to participate in summer league.

Ricky Rubio, G, 30

Signed through 2022, three years, $51 million

• Started the season slowly but improved in the second half and played better alongside Russell over the final stretch. An important mentor for Edwards and one of the team's leaders. He's signed for one more year at $17.8 million.

Naz Reid, C, 21

Under team control until 2023, $1.8 million next season

• The former undrafted free agent continued his improvement from year one to year two, and improved his shooting efficiency, blocks, rebounds and scoring average. He also showed he could play next to Towns. Reid is under team control for two more seasons.

Jarred Vanderbilt, F, 22

Restricted free agent, $1.7 million last season

• Vanderbilt will be a restricted free agent and made his best case for the Wolves to re-sign him as a rotational piece with his hustle and defense, aspects the team lacked at times.

Josh Okogie, F, 22

Signed through 2022, four years, $11.4 million

• Okogie was again one of the team's best defenders and shot better as the season went on. He was 32% from three-point range after the break. He'll be entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Juancho Hernangomez, F, 25

Signed through 2023, three years, $21 million

• Had to deal with COVID in January and never found a rhythm until later in the season. Looked most comfortable playing as a three off the bench. Is under contract for one more year with a team option for 2022-23.

Jarrett Culver, G, 22

Rookie deal through 2023, four years, $26.4 million

• The former first-round pick suffered an ankle injury in January from which he never fully recovered. He underwent arthroscopic surgery and the Wolves will have to decide next fall if they want to pick up his option for the 2022-23 season.

Jake Layman, F, 27

Signed through 2022, three years, $11.3 million

• Was in and out of the rotation all season. Ended it by not playing in 11 of the final 14 games. Layman has one more year left on his deal at $3.9 million. He can be affordable depth on next year's roster.

Jaylen Nowell, G, 21

Signed through 2023, four years, $4.7 million

• Former second-round pick was finding his stride at the NBA level before a right tibia contusion derailed his season in March. A scorer who improved his shooting numbers after a tough rookie year, Nowell averaged nine ppg and is under team control for two more years.

Jordan McLaughlin, G, 25

Restricted free agent, on a two-way deal

• Completed his second year of a two-way contract. Will again enter restricted free agency hoping for a better deal after betting on himself this season. Is a career 37% three-point shooter even as his overall shooting percentage dipped to 41%.

Ed Davis, C, 31

Free agent, $5 million last season

• Veteran did not see much playing time this season but teammates and coaches lauded his leadership and mentorship in the locker room. Is an unrestricted free agent and it's hard to see him coming back.

Coaching staff

• Chris Finch took over Feb. 21 from Ryan Saunders will make some changes to the staff he inherited. Associate head coach/defensive coordinator David Vanterpool and assistant coach Bryan Gates will not return. The other top assistants are Pablo Prigioni and Kevin Hanson, with their statuses unknown.

