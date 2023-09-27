Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview the Vikings' next test in Carolina, where old friend Adam Thielen awaits and the offensive line could look different. What will be Dalton Risner's role? What about Cam Akers' first game? How does this game fit into the season's outlook?

