Intro: Host Michael Rand is joined by Patrick Reusse for a look at the latest Vikings' trip up, which has landed three of their quarterbacks in the NFL's COVID protocols and made head coach Mike Zimmer plenty mad. Vaccinated QB Kellen Mond reportedly has COVID, while presumably unvaccinated starter Kirk Cousins is a close contact. That forced Jake Browning into heavy duty at a recent night practice and has the Vikings scrambling for camp bodies this week. It could be worse — like, say, this happening during the season — but it underscores what's possible when players aren't vaccinated. Maybe the extra $100 being offered by the state of Minnesota will convince Cousins to get his shots?

14:00: Reusse and Rand, who disagree somewhat on just how good Jose Berrios is, examine the blockbuster trade from Friday from the standpoint of what the Twins gained and lost.

23:00: Soccer talk, which is rare on this segment! The Loons were robbed. Team USA takes the Gold Cup in men's soccer but loses in the Olympic semifinals to Canada in women's soccer.

