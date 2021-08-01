A day after the NFL's COVID-19 protocol left three of their four quarterbacks unable to practice, the Vikings spent Sunday lining up a workout for two passers that could help Jake Browning get through the first few practices of the week.

According to a NFL source, the Vikings will work out former Rosemount and St. John's quarterback Jackson Erdmann for the second time in a week, bringing him back on Monday after having him throw to Dede Westbrook during the receiver's workout last week. Erdmann threw to Rashod Bateman, Shane Zylstra and others during the Gophers' pro day, and spent part of the summer working out with Adam Thielen, Chad Beebe, C.J. Ham (as well as Vikings QBs Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley and Buccaneers receiver Tyler Johnson) this summer.

The team will also bring in former quarterback Case Cookus for a Monday tryout, a league source said. Cookus, a Northern Arizona product, was with the Giants during the 2020 offseason before spending three days with the Broncos in May.

The Vikings could need at least one passer this week with Mond, Stanley and Kirk Cousins all in the COVID-19 protocol. As a high-risk close contact, Cousins is required to be out for five days, which would mean he could return Thursday if he has negative COVID tests each day. Sources have said Mond is vaccinated, which means he could be back with 48 hours of his positive COVID test, provided he has two subsequent negative tests and remains asymptomatic. Stanley, who is also reportedly a high-risk close contact, would be on the same timetable as Cousins.