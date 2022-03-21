Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. They started with by far the biggest surprise of all: the Twins signed Carlos Correa to a lucrative free agent contract. Even if it only ends up being for one season, Correa is the type of impact player, at an impact price, that changes perceptions about the team. Plus plenty of talk about the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments and the red-hot local teams.

