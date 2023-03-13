Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a remembrance of Bud Grant, the legendary Vikings coach who died Saturday at age 95. From Grant's stoic sideline nature to his friendship with Sid Hartman to his sustained relevance late in life, Reusse and Rand go on a journey.

Reusse has no shortage of Grant stories, though he does have a regret that he shares with Daily Delivery listeners.

