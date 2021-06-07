Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand and immediately gets going on one of his favorite gripes: That the Twins are doing a disservice to their young pitchers,particularly Bailey Ober, by limiting his innings in 2021. His point is a good one: Sometimes you have to look at situations case-by-case, and if Ober seems like he's strong enough to go deeper into games (and the season), let him. How else are you going to find out about what he can do in 2022?

Reusse and Rand then dive into theGophers' 45-31 lossto Ohio State,the impact of the loss of Mohamed Ibrahim and P.J. Fleck's performance.

And a check-in on thestate town ball tournament, which Reusse reports had its best attendance since 1959.

