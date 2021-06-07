Intro: Guest host Christina Long talks name, image and likeness after news that local starPaige Bueckers has trademarked her nickname, "Paige Buckets." Bueckers stands to make $1 million in the next year. With another Minnesota superstar heading to college in Suni Lee, it's possible that two Twin Cities natives could be making a sizable amount from their name, image and likeness while in school — a huge change for amateur athletes under this brand new rule. Big names like Bueckers and future Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers have made headlines for their potential earnings, but what might new NIL rules do for athletes without their star power and name recognition?

7:00: Former Gophers women's golf coach Michele Redman joins the show to talk about the Land 'O' Lakes Legends Classic, which starts Thursday with a pro-am before the two-day tournament tees off Friday. The tournament is a brand-new event that Redman helped start in order to bring the LPGA's senior tour to Minnesota.

13:00: Gophers beat writer Randy Johnson returns to Daily Delivery for a college football preview. The Gophersheld media day Tuesdayandstarted fall camp Wednesdayas they prepare to open the season Sept. 2 against heavyweight conference foe Ohio State. After a successful 2019 and a lackluster 2020 that was heavily influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, coach P.J. Fleck and the Gophers are looking to get back to their pre-pandemic form. Plus, players such as Mo Ibrahim and Tanner Morgan last week sought tospread the NIL loveto some of their less recognized peers: the offensive line.

