These are all immediate safety hazards that should be repaired by the utility company. While you may be thinking to yourself "but those are too high to even reach"... just imagine waving around an aluminum roof rake after a heavy snowfall. Scary, huh?

The good news is that all it takes to get these corrected is a call to the utility company. To help make sure that the utility company understands the problem, it's helpful to tell them that your home inspector has identified exposed, uninsulated connectors at the overhead power lines.

If Xcel Energy tells you that this isn't their responsibility and that you have to hire your own electrician to fix this condition, don't buy it. Simply thank the person you're talking to for their time and call back again. You'll get someone else, and they'll probably be more helpful. If they're not, call back a third time if you have to. I've had countless clients go through this Xcel Energy over the past couple of decades, and this is the way it has always been.

Note: the proper name for the overhead power lines that come into the home is "service drop". I say overhead power lines because this is what everyone else calls them, and my goal is to be understood.

Author: Reuben Saltzman, Structure Tech Home Inspections