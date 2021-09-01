'The Mary Tyler Moore Show'

There's no better way to celebrate the career of the late Ed Asner than by spending quality time with Lou Grant. Hulu subscribers can cherry-pick from all seven seasons. Decades TV Network is offering 84 of the sitcom's 168 episodes in a row, starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. Those without that kind of time can choose MeTV's mini-marathon starting at 1 p.m. Sunday. The four episodes include "Once I Had a Secret Love," one of Asner's personal favorites, and the finale, which includes Grant's confession: "I treasure you people." If you haven't already had a good cry, that line should do the trick.

Mary Tyler Moore and Ed Asner on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

'Cinderella'

Writer/director Kay Cannon's update of the fairy tale adds some of the jokey, pop-culture-aware sensibility she brought to "Pitch Perfect" and "30 Rock," with a smidge of Harry-and-Meghan. Cinderella still has a fairy godparent (Billy Porter) and rodent footmen (must James Corden be in every musical?). But she also has a career she'd like to hang onto and her royal mother-in-law (Minnie Driver) wants to be sure Ella doesn't feel as useless and sidelined as she does. Interpolating songs from En Vogue, White Stripes and Janet Jackson doesn't add a ton, but this "Cinderella" is funny and woman-empowering and Camila Cabello is swell in the title role. Amazon

'Bitchin': The Sound and Fury of Rick James'

Those who only know the punk-funk pioneer from "Super Freak" may be surprised to learn that the late artist used to be in a band with Neil Young. That's just one of many revelations in Sacha Jenkins' documentary that includes testimonials from loved ones and artists like Nile Rodgers and Ice Cube. But the film also includes enough details about James' abuse of women to make you think twice before dancing to his music. 8 p.m. Friday, Showtime

'We Need to Do Something'

In this pandemic era, "Something" has a ripe premise: A fallen limb traps a family of four in their house, where they proceed to drive each other up the walls. But IFC Midnight's film stacks the deck so high — the dad is an abusive creep, the kids hated their folks even before they were trapped with them and there are other kinds of monsters in the house — that it loses sight of its elegant idea. Another problem is the patriarch (Pat Healy), whose unpleasantness underscores that for a tale of survival to work, we need to want the characters to survive. On-demand services

'Guilt'

If Alfred Hitchcock had directed "I Know What You Did Last Summer," it could have looked a lot like this four-part "Masterpiece" drama. The setup is gruesome — two bickering brothers go to great lengths to cover up their roles in a fatal hit-and-run accident — but creator Neil Forsyth sprinkles enough comedy to turn this into a fine farce. Mark Bonnar is wickedly funny as the sibling who thinks he's the hero of "North by Northwest" when we all know he's really Norman Bates. 8 p.m. Sunday, TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin and Chris Hewitt