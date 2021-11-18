Right tackle Brian O'Neill, cornerback Mackensie Alexander, defensive end D.J. Wonnum and tight end Chris Herndon returned to Vikings practice on Thursday, a day after all four were not seen at TCO Performance Center and listed with "non-injury" designations on the injury report.

The Vikings had a full house at Thursday's practice with everyone on the active roster at least participating in a limited capacity. That includes linebacker Anthony Barr, who was held out last week in Los Angeles due to his lingering knee issue.

Linebacker Ryan Connelly was also cleared to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list, where he'd been isolated since Nov. 8. Three players remain quarantined: defensive end Kenny Willekes, safety Josh Metellus and fullback Jake Bargas.