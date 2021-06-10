U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar said Thursday that she was "in no way equating terrorist organizations with democratic countries with well-established judicial systems," after a tweet from the Minnesota Democrat earlier this week spurred harsh criticism from Republicans and prominent Jewish Democrats.

Hours before, Omar publicly clashed with members of her own party after a group of House Democrats criticized the congresswoman, saying that "equating the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban is as offensive as it is misguided." Republicans, long critical of Omar, also pushed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to take action against the second-term lawmaker.

Omar has been a vocal critic of Israel's government and is a prominent advocate for Palestinian human rights. Her strongly-held views have put her at odds in key moments with Jewish Democrats such as Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, one of twelve lawmakers who signed onto the joint statement calling out Omar Wednesday night.

The criticism stemmed from Omar's tweet following a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Monday. Omar questioned U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken about how war crime victims could find justice given opposition by the United States to investigations via the International Criminal Court. Omar shared video of her exchange with Blinken, saying "we must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity."

"We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice," Omar said in the tweet. Her spokesperson explained on Tuesday that in 2020 the court "opened an investigation into alleged crimes committed by both the Taliban and the United States in Afghanistan, as well as allegations against Hamas and Israel in the 2014 Gaza conflict in 2021."

After defending herself earlier in the day, Omar clarified her comments in a statement: "To be clear: the conversation was about accountability for specific incidents regarding those ICC cases, not a moral comparison between Hamas and the Taliban and the U.S. and Israel."

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., walks to the House chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

But her Monday tweet set off a wave of GOP attacks led by the House GOP's campaign arm, the NRCC, chaired by Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer. In a tweet Wednesday night, Omar said "every time I speak out on human rights I am inundated with death threats," and tweeted audio of one message that included a racial slur. Later that night, the dozen House Democrats released their statement that called on Omar "to clarify her words placing the US and Israel in the same category as Hamas and the Taliban."

"Ignoring the differences between democracies governed by the rule of law and contemptible organizations that engage in terrorism at best discredits one's intended argument and at worst reflects deep-seated prejudice," their statement said. "The United States and Israel are imperfect and, like all democracies, at times deserving of critique, but false equivalencies give cover to terrorist groups."

A Thursday morning response from Omar's office said she "reached out to the letter organizers before it was released in order to offer clarification. Those calls were not returned." Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy then escalated the call for action against Omar.

"Rep. Omar's anti-Semitic & anti-American comments are abhorrent," McCarthy tweeted. "Speaker Pelosi's continued failure to address the issues in her caucus sends a message to the world that Democrats are tolerant of anti-Semitism and sympathizing with terrorists."

In a statement following Omar's clarification, Pelosi and the House Democratic leadership team said "legitimate criticism" about policies was protected speech. But the statement added that "drawing false equivalencies between democracies like the U.S. and Israel and groups that engage in terrorism like Hamas and the Taliban foments prejudice and undermines progress toward a future of peace and security for all."

"We welcome the clarification by Congresswoman Omar that there is no moral equivalency between the U.S. and Israel and Hamas and the Taliban," said the House Democratic leadership team.

Earlier in the day, Minnesota Democrat Angie Craig said in a statement. "I strongly disagree with Representative Omar's statement – and believe it was a false equivalency. To equate the democracies of America and Israel to terrorist organizations is completely inappropriate and unacceptable."

However, another fellow Minnesota Democrat and defender of Palestinian human rights blasted Republicans when asked about Omar's actions.

"Rep. Omar asked a serious question which is her right as a member of Congress, but the hypocrites at the NRCC, including Chairman Tom Emmer, should be reminded of their silence when the Trump administration sat down with the Taliban to negotiate a diplomatic agreement without the Afghan government while American service members and Afghan civilians were being attacked and killed," Rep Betty McCollum said in a statement.

This isn't the first time Omar has drawn prominent criticism from within her own party. Omar apologized in 2019 over a tweet that implied money is behind lawmakers' support toward Israel. Pelosi and other House Democratic leaders said in a statement that "Omar's use of anti-Semitic tropes and prejudicial accusations about Israel's supporters is deeply offensive."

Before her clarification statement Thursday, in a pair of early morning tweets Omar pointed to the statement from the dozen Democrats on Twitter and called it "shameful" that fellow members of Congress "who call me when they need my support to now put out a statement asking for "clarification" and not just call." She further charged that "the islamophobic tropes in this statement are offensive," and "the constant harassment & silencing from the signers of this letter is unbearable."

"Citing an open case against Israel, US, Hamas & Taliban in the ICC isn't comparison or from "deeply seated prejudice." You might try to undermine these investigations or deny justice to their victims but history has [taught] us that the truth can't be hidden or silenced forever," Omar tweeted.

Amid the tensions among House Democrats, one ally moved quickly Thursday morning to defend Omar. Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Omar are the only two Muslim women serving in the House.

"I am tired of colleagues (both D+R) demonizing @IlhanMN," Tlaib said in a tweet. "Their obsession with policing her is sick."

Hunter Woodall • 612-673-4559

Twitter: @huntermw