Benilde-St. Margaret guard Olivia Olson, ranked No. 3 nationally in the girls' basketball recruiting class of 2024, tweeted Thursday that she plans to attend Michigan.
Olson led her Twitter post with a series of thank-yous, then got to the news: "I'm so excited to announce my commitment to the University of Michigan."
A 6-1 point guard, Olson averaged 22.8 points per game last season, when she was a sophomore. She's the first player from the top 40 in ESPN's HoopGurlz recruiting rankings to have made a verbal commitment.
She helped Benilde-St. Margaret's reach the state tournament in 2022 for the first time since 2011. The Red Knights lost in the first round to Mankato East and finished 23-8.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Nation
Live updates: Queen Elizabeth II dies, Charles becomes king
British prime ministers who served during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II are sharing personal tributes to the late monarch.
High Schools
Benilde's Olson, No. 3 in nation for Class of '24, commits to Michigan
A 6-foot-1 point guard, Olivia Olson averaged 22.8 points per game last season and led her school to the state 3A tournament.
Gophers
Souhan: Five moments that led to Whalen's Hall of Fame career
Lindsay Whalen will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame on Saturday. But before that she reflected on five turning points in her basketball career.
High Schools
Week 2 football: Our prep pickers can't agree on a couple big games
In the competition between Star Tribune writers, David La Vaque went 6-0, Jim Paulsen 5-1 in Week 1. The next batch of games produces more conflict than agreement.
Vikings
Coming to the other side, Smith joins Hunter to make Vikings history
Za'Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter have quickly formed a bond under new outside linebackers coach Mike Smith, who also defected from the Packers. It has extended off the field, too.