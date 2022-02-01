It will be the Cincinnati Bengals vs. the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 at the Rams' home field, SoFi Stadium. Here's what we learned from Championship Sunday.

THREE UP

De-fense!

Go ahead and focus all you want about Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow. Some of us will tip a cap to the QBs and their offensive-minded head coaches while also pointing out how they wouldn't be Super Bowl LVI participants without their outstanding defenses. The Rams' Aaron Donald, perhaps the G.O.A.T. among NFL three-technique tackles, had five pressures, including the one that forced the game-clinching takeaway in Sunday's 20-17 win over the 49ers. Meanwhile, in Kansas City, the Bengals came back from an 11-point halftime deficit to win in overtime because their defense held Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' pinball offense to 34 yards and two first downs on their first five possessions after halftime.

Odell Beckham Jr.

Playing in the biggest spotlight of his career, OBJ grabbed nine of 11 targets for 113 yards and six first downs against the 49ers. When everything is going the way he wants, he's as good as they come. And, right now, everything is going his way, which makes him the perfect complement to Cooper Kupp.

Trey Hendrickson

In 2017, the Saints used a third-round pick to draft this Florida Atlantic edge rusher 103rd overall. Six picks later, the Vikings selected … Iowa's Jaleel Johnson. Ouch, Purple Nation. Hendrickson earned himself a lot of money in free agency by posting 13 ½ sacks with the Saints a year ago. The Bengals ponied up and got 14 sacks in the regular season and 2 ½ more in the postseason, including two sacks on Mahomes on Sunday.

TWO DOWN

Jimmy Garoppolo

Poor Jimmy G. In only two of his five seasons in San Francisco was he healthy enough to play more than six games. In those two seasons, he went 13-3 and reached the Super Bowl in 2019 and 9-6 this year before helping upset the Cowboys and Packers en route to the NFC title game. Unfortunately, his game-clinching interception against the Rams will serve as a fitting end to an inconsistent and strange stint in San Francisco. Let the Trey Lance Era begin!

Andy Reid

In his fourth straight year of hosting the AFC title game, the Chiefs coach was shooting for a 20th playoff victory that would have tied him with Tom Landry for second behind Bill Belichick's 31. Instead, Reid tied Landry for second in most playoff losses (16) behind Don Shula (17). Reid is a great coach and a future Hall of Famer, but going 2-2 at home in AFC title games and 1-1 in Super Bowls with Mahomes at quarterback is disappointing.

SUPER BOWL MATCHUP TO WATCH

Rams DT Aaron Donald vs. Bengals interior OL

Donald, the human wrecking ball, has 102 QB pressures this year, a league-leading total by 27, according to Pro Football Focus. Meanwhile, the Bengals counter with an interior blocking trio of center Trey Hopkins, right guard Hakeem Adeniji and left guard Quinton Spain. Adeniji and Spain have given up six sacks this year, sixth-worst among guards. Hopkins has allowed five sacks. Donald, of course, can play anywhere along the line, but probably will focus on wreaking havoc up the middle of a Bengals line that has struggled in pass coverage, to say the least. The weakest link probably is Adeniji, who has allowed 32 pressures in just 13 games, including playoffs.