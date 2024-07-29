Barack Obama said it was one of his favorites of 2020. The Minnesota Book Awards called it the best novel in 2021. And Friends of the Saint Paul Library think everyone should read "Sharks in the Time of Saviors" now.

Minneapolis writer Kawai Strong Washburn's novel has been chosen for the Friends' One Book / One Minnesota program, basically a book club to which everyone in the state is invited.

Through Sept. 22, readers can access "Sharks" at their local libraries, where the e-book and audiobook are free. Hard copies will also be available at libraries across the state as will reading guides and other materials. "Sharks" is about a boy who falls off a boat and whose family is transformed when he is rescued by sharks.

One Book culminates with one big discussion, on Zoom, at 7 p.m. Aug. 21. Washburn will take part in the Zoom call, as will thousands of Minnesotans. If you want to be one of them, register for the free event at thefriends.org.



