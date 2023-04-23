Better get cracking on your NFL Mock Draft 135.0, people! The first round arrives Thursday with the defending Chiefs looking to make better-than-good use of the 31st and final pick, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross sitting idly by in the NFL's penalty box, the Lions hoping to hit the jackpot with their final piece of the Matthew Stafford trade, the Seahawks trying to win a second consecutive draft and your Vikings attempting to lasso yet another forever memorable pick in a year that ends in a 3.

Here's Five Extra Points to ponder as you pray the Vikings don't select another Christian Ponder …

1. Guaranteed! 'Three' is good company among Purple picks

Only Miami, with four picks, has fewer swings than the Vikings (five) do this year. But, hey, the year ends in a 3, so history commands the Vikings to pick a player who will be remembered fondly forevermore. In 1963, they picked receiver and NFL Rookie of the Year Paul Flatley in the fourth round. In 1973, they picked Chuck Foreman, Offensive Rookie of the Year and Vikings Ring of Honor member, 12th overall. In 1983, it was defensive back Joey Browner, an NFL all-decade second-teamer, 19th overall. In 1993, Robert Smith, the second-leading rusher in team history, arrived 21st overall. In 2003, Kevin Williams, a five-time first-team All-Pro, NFL all-decade second-teamer and Vikings Ring of Honor member, was picked ninth. And in 2013, Cordarrelle Patterson, a four-time first-team All-Pro kick returner and an NFL all-decade first-teamer, was chosen 29th overall.

2. Keep an eye on Sneaky Pete and his Seahawks

The 49ers are the cream of the NFC West, but watch out for Pete Carroll, John Schneider and a Seattle team that used the NFL's best draft class in 2022 to make the playoffs in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year following the Russell Wilson trade. The 49ers don't have a pick until No. 99. Seattle has two of the top 20 and five of the top 83, including Denver's pick at No. 5. Schneider, the Seahawks GM, made nine picks last year. Four became starters, including both offensive tackles. One was the top nickel back, seven played in at least 13 games and fifth-round cornerback Tariq Woolen was a Pro Bowler with a league-leading six interceptions. Seattle's rookie class played a combined 5,067 snaps. By comparison, the Vikings' underproducing class played a combined 1,747, of which 1,168 belonged to one player, Ed Ingram.

3. Shed not a tear for defending champion Chiefs picking 31st

The first-round picks originally assigned to the Chiefs every year since 2016 are 28, 27, 22, 29, 32, 30, 30 and 31 this year. Not a problem when you have Andy Reid and Brett Veach conspiring together. Last year, at No. 30, they took George Karlaftis, a starting edge rusher in all 20 games, including the Super Bowl victory. In 2021, they traded the 30th pick for Orlando Brown Jr., a key step toward winning last year's Super Bowl. In 2019, they traded the 29th pick for edge rusher Frank Clark. And, of course, the biggest bang for their buck came in 2017, when they traded up to pick Patrick Mahomes 10th overall. All it cost to grab Mahomes was the 27th and 91st overall picks in 2017 and the 22nd overall pick in 2018. Wow. K.C. owns the 31st and last pick of this year's draft. History suggests they'll find better than good use for it.

4. Nice try, Stephen Ross, but you'll have to sit this one out

Wikipedia says Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is worth $11.6 billion. Unfortunately for his team and its fans, he's worth diddly squat in Thursday's first round. For only the third time in league history and the first time outside of New England, a team has to forfeit a first-round draft pick for shenanigans. The Patriots were punished for "Spygate" in 2008 and "Deflategate" in 2016. Now the Dolphins are giving up the 21st pick because Ross and his minions were caught tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. Brady was with the Bucs and Payton was out of coaching but still under contract to the Saints. The Dolphins don't pick until No. 51. In 1995, Carolina was docked a second-round pick for tampering with then-Steelers defensive coordinator Dom Capers. And, of course, how can we forget "Bountygate," which cost the Saints second-round picks in 2012 and 2013.

5. Lions are gaining on Rams in Stafford trade results

Some argue the Lions are now winning the Matthew Stafford trade. That's going a little far considering no matter what else happens, the Rams won a Super Bowl in their backyard the same season they traded for Stafford, who indeed proved to be their missing piece. However, one heck of a potential win-win is in the works in Motown, which owns the Rams' first-round pick — sixth overall. Stafford cost the Rams Jared Goff, first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, and a third-rounder in 2021. The third-rounder became backup cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu. Last year's first-rounder — No. 32 — was shipped to the Vikings to move up 20 spots and select Jameson Williams, although the speedy receiver has been suspended the first six games of the 2023 season. And this year's sixth overall pick could wind up being Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, considered by many to be the best player in the draft. And, oh yeah, Goff, six years younger than Stafford, rebounded and played well in 2022.