The addition of a No. 10 on the ice wasn't the only sign Tyson Jost had arrived.

So was the full-face shield Jost wore to protect the broken jaw he suffered earlier this month when a deflected puck smacked him in the mouth.

"It wasn't fun," Jost said. "Spent a lot of time in the dentist chair."

While the gear is a holdover from his past, Jost is embarking on a fresh start with the Wild after switching teams on Tuesday in a trade that sent Nico Sturm to Colorado — a change Jost wasn't expecting but a new opportunity he's excited to have.

"Whatever the coaching staff wants me to do," he said, "that's what I'll do."

Jost will make his Wild debut on Wednesday against Boston at Xcel Energy Center centering the fourth line between wingers Brandon Duhaime and Nick Bjugstad, and the plan was also to utilize him on the penalty kill but likely not the power play.

But it's Jost's offensive game that could take off with the Wild.

Although he had just six goals with the Avalanche through 59 games and his career high through five previous NHL seasons is 12, Jost was a goal scorer growing up and had 16 goals and 19 assists in his lone season with North Dakota after getting drafted 10th overall by Colorado in 2016.

"I definitely think I can kind of get back to where I was in junior and college and put up points and scoring some goals," the 24-year-old said. "But at the same time, I still want to [be] responsible in the 'D' zone."

Not only did Jost visit St. Paul to face off against the Wild when he was with the Avalanche, but he also spent quite a bit of time in Minnesota while suiting up for North Dakota.

He also knows his linemate Duhaime from their youth hockey days when both played in British Columbia.

"It's come full circle, reliving the peewee glory days," Jost said. "That's pretty exciting."

As for his new jersey, the red and green palette might not resonate the same with Jost.

He's color blind.

"I guess if I have any turnovers," he said, "I'll blame it on the color blindness."

Second-half skid

Jost's arrival came amid a prolonged slump for the Wild, with General Manager Bill Guerin chalking up the slide to the team not playing to its identity.

More commitment, and competitiveness, is needed in his eyes.

"We haven't been good enough for the last 15 games," Guerin said. "I'm not into finger pointing or blaming anybody. We all need to be better. I need to be better. I need to make sure that I'm helping the team as much as I can. The coaches need to be better. That's just the way it is."

In the division

This wasn't the first time Guerin made a trade with a division rival; he also worked with Colorado last season to acquire defenseman Ian Cole and has made moves with Nashville and St. Louis.

In this most recent transaction, the Avalanche also acquired approximately $1.275 million in cap space, which the team could leverage before the Monday trade deadline to improve its already loaded lineup that has a league-high 91 points.

But Guerin said he had no hesitation in doing the deal.

"I'm worried about us," he said. "I'm not worried about them."

As for the chatter around the NHL leading up to the deadline, Guerin described it as quiet.

"Right now, there's no real urgency," he said. "Asking prices are a little high, but that's what we do. Things will boil down on Monday, and we'll see."