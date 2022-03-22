MLS veteran defender Kemar Lawrence's arrival with Minnesota United reunites him with a coach for whom he has never played — and says goodbye to a coach with whom he never spoke.

The Loons traded the rights to second-round draft pick Sean O'Hearn and a conditional $50,000 in general-allocation money for Lawrence. He played one season in Toronto before new coach Bob Bradley was hired and completely remade a roster that apparently had no place for him.

Loons coach Adrian Heath said he tried for three years to acquire Lawrence and tried hard when Lawrence left Belgian club Anderlecht in 2001 after one season there.

Lawrence went to Toronto instead, but Heath apparently made an impression.

"I spoke to the coach here and we always have been in communication, just as friends who love the game," Lawrence said. "We always speak back and forth. I always liked him as a person, different from being a coach. I always heard he's a good coach. Obviously when you cross that line, he's going to be the head coach and manager, he's going to be tough. But I heard he's fair and understanding.

"Every player looks for that. I always liked him and I always thought about coming here when I was supposed to leave Anderlecht."

Lawrence started 20 of 25 games he played last season for a Toronto FC team that finished second-to-last in the Eastern Conference.

It hired Bradley — a three-time MLS Coach of the Year and former U.S. men's national team coach — last November as head coach and sporting director.

Lawrence was the 19th player from last season's team who now will play elsewhere. He never went back to Toronto after Bradley was hired and waited until March for Bradley to trade him. He talked with Jamaican national teammate, Loons defender and longtime friend Oniel Fisher before the deal was made.

"Whatever happened in Toronto, it just happened," Lawrence said. "I guess the club didn't need me. He had different opinions of me. I don't know the opinions because honestly I never spoke to Bob, ever. You'd be surprised. It was shocking to me that a person I don't know made that decision.

"Different opinions. He has his people. He has in mind what he wants to do and as a person, I can't be mad about that. This is football. I've been a couple places in the world and I see how it goes."

Lawrence, 29, was a member of two Supporters Shield teams with the New York Red Bulls and made MLS's Best XI in 2018.

"He's incredibly quick and powerful," Heath said. "One thing you see straightaway: When he closes the ball down, there's a real energy and a real presence with him."

Lawrence hasn't played a game since a Jan. 30 World Cup qualifier against Panama and laughed hard when asked about his fitness level after training Tuesday in Blaine.

"I've got some time, but I'm not far off," he said. "I'm not in the best shape, but I'm an easy person to get fit, just running last couple days, moving around, passing. A lot of the guys think I look sharp and I'm like, 'Bro, I'm not even close.' "

Heath said Lawrence now has a "mini preseason" to get fit at a left-back position where Chase Gasper, Bakaye Dibassy and DJ Taylor have played this season. The Loons don't play again until an April 2 game against Seattle because of a week-long FIFA break.

Lawrence planned to play final qualifiers this week for a Jamaica team already eliminated from World Cup contention. Plans changed when the trade was made.

"I had to show commitment that I want to be here — and I really do," Lawrence said. "Maybe it would be a different decision because I want to go to the World Cup But we're completely out, so that made it a bit easier."