Union workers called off a five day-strike set to begin Saturday at the Saint Therese nursing home in New Hope after winning a tentative agreement from management that guarantees a recent $5 raise will become permanent.

Officials from the nursing home and from the SEIU Healthcare MN & Iowa union confirmed Thursday they called off the strike after representatives from both sides met during an all-day session Wednesday that was designed to hash out disagreements. A letter was sent to patients and their families Thursday notifying them there would be no strike and thanking them for their patience.

About 200 workers called for the strike late last week after learning about plans to sell Saint Therese to a for-profit company called Compass Healthcare, effective Aug. 1.

SEIU officials and Saint Therese workers said they were surprised by the sale and worried the new owners might not honor recent pay adjustments because they were not formally written in a new contract agreement.

SEIU's old labor contract expired in October. Workers said efforts to secure a new contract had gone nowhere. They also complained the nursing home declined to make the $5 raise or "adjustment" permanent by putting it in writing.

The disagreement over the sale and pay prompted the strike decision, which drew concern from patients, their families and from the state. Officials from the Minnesota Department of Health said they planned to meet with the nursing home this week to review strike plans and ensure patient safety in the event the 200 nurses and assistants and janitors walked off the job.

It is not immediately clear if the state intervened to avoid a strike. Union members still have to ratify the tentative agreement, but for now a walk out appears to be on hold.

"We are very pleased to have come to a resolution with the SEIU union," said Saint Therese CEO Craig Abbott in a statement. "As a result of our collective and collaborative efforts there will be no strike at our New Hope senior community on Saturday. We deeply respect our health care workers and the care and services they provide to our residents. We have been, and continue to be, committed to doing the right thing for all Saint Therese employees."

The tentative agreement came about "because we stuck together," said Kpana Farwenel, a Saint Therese certified nurse and member of the SEIU bargaining team. "Our work is so important and we are fighting to make sure we are respected and our pay was protected. We are glad that this deal does that."

The full details of the tentative agreement have yet to be disclosed. For now it is known that the nursing home agreed to lock in a $5 raise given to workers affected by the pandemic. The $5 raise has been appearing on worker paychecks as a "market rate adjustment," but not permanent wages.

Had the strike occurred, it would have marked the second time in three months workers there hit the picket lines. In March, SEIU members from 12 Twin Cities nursing homes struck for a single day. Eleven of those nursing homes reached tentative labor contracts. Saint Therese was the only one that did not, until this week.







