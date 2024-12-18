Nebraska AG sues UnitedHealth Group over health data breach at Change Healthcare

“Over the next nine days, the hacker navigated through Change’s systems and servers at will, installing multiple malware tools and applications, as well as a number of ‘backdoors’ that would allow the hacker to return to those environments in the event Change did detect the suspicious activity and try to block access,” the lawsuit says. It goes on to state: “The hacker copied and exfiltrated terabytes of personal identifying information, financial account information and protected health information for tens of millions of individuals.”