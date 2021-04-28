One ended his high school career with 85 wins in a row and a fist to the face. One didn't take the path that most in her sport follow, putting her school team ahead of individual competition. One set a state record and had four first-place finishes at his state tournament.
Those are the stories behind the Star Tribune's Metro Players of the Year in wrestling, gymnastics and swimming.
Tap below for their stories:
Wrestler of the Year Bennett Tabor of Simley
Gymnast of the Year Anna Mielke of Watertown-Mayer
