Hagen Burrows of Minnetonka and Kam Hendrickson of Chanhassen received awards Sunday as the top senior skater and senior goaltender in Minnesota high school boys hockey.

Burrows, a forward, received the Mr. Hockey Award from the Minnesota All Sports Alliance, and Hendrickson, a goaltender, received the Frank Brimsek Award. Each was honored at the 40th annual Mr. Hockey Awards Banquet on Sunday afternoon at the St. Paul RiverCentre.

The honor continues a run of notice for each. Burrows also was selected the Star Tribune's Metro Player of the Year, and Hendrickson made the All-Metro first team.

Hendrickson and his Storm teammates played Saturday night for the Class 2A championship, falling 2-1 to Edina. The Storm knocked off previously Minnetonka in the section final to reach the state tournament.

Burrows led the Skippers in assists (38) and points (57). Hendrickson went 23-6 with a 1.01 goals-against average and stopped 95.1% of shots.

The Mr. Hockey Award is selected by a panel of National Hockey League scouts, junior scouts and coaches and media members from around Minnesota.

The other finalists for Mr. Hockey were Javon Moore (Minnetonka), Jackson Nevers (Edina), Carson Pilgrim (Warroad), Nolan Roed (White Bear Lake), John Stout (Minnetonka), Gavin Uhlenkamp (Chanhassen), Noah Urness (Roseau), Rhys Wallin (Wayzata) and Louie Wehmann (Providence Academy).

Hunter Bauer (Minnetonka) and AJ Reyelts (Proctor) were the other finalists for the Frank Brimsek Award.



