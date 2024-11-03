Mpox cases in Congo may be stabilizing. Experts say more vaccines are needed to stamp out virus

While doctors are encouraged by the drop in infections in some parts of Congo, it's still not clear what kinds of physical contact is driving the outbreak. Health experts are also frustrated by the low number of vaccine doses the central African nation has received — 265,000 — and say that delivering the vaccine to where it's needed in the sprawling country is proving difficult. WHO estimates 50,000 people have been immunized in Congo, which has a population of 110 million.