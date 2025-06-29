Sports

NBA free agent Malik Beasley under investigation regarding gambling allegations, AP source says

NBA free agent Malik Beasley is under investigation by the U.S. District Attorney's office regarding gambling allegations tied to league games, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The Associated Press
June 29, 2025 at 5:20PM
Malik Beasley of the Timberwolves reacts after making a three pointer in the second quarter against the Clippers.
Malik Beasley, shown when he played for the Timberwolves in 2024. (Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

DETROIT — NBA free agent Malik Beasley is under investigation by the U.S. District Attorney’s office regarding gambling allegations tied to league games, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment on the matter.

ESPN was the first to report on the investigation.

‘’We are cooperating with the federal prosecutors’ investigation,’’ NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement released to the AP and other outlets on Sunday.

The probe into Beasley comes 14 months after the NBA banned Toronto’s Jontay Porter, who was linked to a prop bet investigation and eventually pleaded guilty to committing wire fraud.

This past season, The Wall Street Journal was first to report that Terry Rozier — then of the Charlotte Hornets — was under investigation for activity related to unusual betting patterns surrounding him in a March 2023 game.

Rozier, now of the Miami Heat, has not been charged with any crime, nor has he faced any sanction from the NBA.

___

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report. ___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

about the writer

about the writer

LARRY LAGE

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

NBA free agent Malik Beasley under investigation regarding gambling allegations, AP source says

Malik Beasley of the Timberwolves reacts after making a three pointer in the second quarter against the Clippers.

NBA free agent Malik Beasley is under investigation by the U.S. District Attorney's office regarding gambling allegations tied to league games, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Sports

Lando Norris holds off Oscar Piastri to win Formula 1's Austrian Grand Prix

Sports

NHL free agency frenzy: Salary cap jump fuels an unpredictable market