Movie Review: Francis Ford Coppola's ‘Megalopolis' is a wild fever dream of excess and idealism

But this is a film that I can only in good conscience recommend fully to cinephiles, who were most certainly going to see it regardless. It's Coppola's first in 13 years, after all, and one that he boldly and admirably self-financed. I hope that it's the movie he wanted to make. For anyone else, it's a tougher sell — not unworthy of someone's time and money, but also not guaranteed to be especially rewarding or satisfying for anyone hoping that he's made another ''Godfather'' (and who hasn't watched ''Twixt'' or ''Tetro'').