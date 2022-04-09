When FIFA announced England and the United States would play in the same World Cup group, Austin FC midfielder Ethan Finlay texted his former coach, Minnesota United's English-born Adrian Heath.

"It's funny, the first text I got was from Ethan," Heath said.

It's not like the two message daily. It just was a moment for playfulness too good to refuse.

They had gone round and round about English soccer, American soccer, world soccer during the five seasons Finlay played for Heath and the Loons before Finlay left as a free agent last winter. He signed with expansion Austin FC just before Christmas.

"It was always good banter in that locker room," Finlay said Friday in an interview from Austin. "Maybe he has been a critic at times, but we had plenty of conversations about U.S. Soccer. When it came to our two countries, I think it was fitting we play against them. He was the first person who came to mind."

Finlay will meet his former mates for the first time Sunday night in a nationally televised FS1 game from Austin. Finlay, like captain Ozzie Alonso, left as a free agent because the Loons were crunched by the salary cap and roster space.

The Loons offered a new contract, but Finlay opted to take a two-year deal in Austin after he played five seasons in Minnesota and six with Columbus before that.

Acquired by trade from the Crew six months into the Loons' inaugural season, Finlay became something of the face of the franchise. He was a willing and thoughtful interview who also was his teammates' forward-thinking union representative. He overcame ACL knee surgery early in the 2018 season, too.

Sometimes a starter, sometimes a sub, Finlay at age 31 decided it was time for him, his wife and young daughter to go.

"It's never one thing ever," Finlay said. "I got to the point of my career where I wanted a change. I'd been in Minnesota since August of 2017. That's a good portion of my career to have spent in one place. There were a lot of things that enticed me about what Austin had to offer.

"It wasn't coaches. It wasn't money. It wasn't weather. It was all those things put together. I think it has worked out well for both parties."

Austin FC debuted its shiny, new and festive Q2 Stadium last season, the club's first in MLS.

"New stadium, new facilities, a vibrant community," Finlay said. "A lot of things Minnesota had when I went there in 2017."

He also had spent three years with Austin FC coach Josh Wolff, who was a Columbus assistant coach when Finlay played there.

Wolff said his club pursued Finlay in free agency for all that he is.

"Ethan brings calm, quality, good intensity, an understanding what the game model is," Wolff said in a video conference call. "He certainly lends his ear and his voice to some of the younger players, which is really important when you want to develop a group. He understands he'll be a starter and a sub, and he takes both of those roles seriously. That's a good role model for some of our young guys."

Finlay has been both starter and sub for Austin FC (2-1-2). He scored twice as a second-half sub in a 5-1 victory over Inter Miami in the season's second game.

"Ethan was great for us here," Heath said. "I have nothing but great things to say about him. These decisions, you never taken them lightly and you don't take them personally. You have to do what is right for you and the salary cap at that moment of time.

"I know he's enjoying it. He's happy there. He has had a good start. It'll be good to see him again."

Finlay called Heath in part to predict both men's national teams will advance from World Cup pool play. He said he often sends messages to former teammates, particularly longtime friend Wil Trapp. He calls his leaving "water under the bridge" but admits that fire within him might burn a little brighter on Sunday.

"It won't be hard to get up for the game, that's for sure," he said. "Going up against guys you've been in the trenches with, you're always looking to get the best of those guys. When we're between the lines, I'll be ready to go, and after that we'll talk and share some pleasantries."