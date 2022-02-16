Kent Hrbek's Twins career is best remembered for the two World Series titles he helped them win in 1987 and 1991.

Hrbek, the Bloomington native, was instrumental to the team's success and reflected on the 1987 season during an appearance on Wednesday's Daily Delivery podcast.

Those World Series titles in a five year span are glorious reference points for the prime of Hrbek's career. But a different set of bookends mark the entirety of his 14 seasons with the Twins.

Hrbek was called up to the Twins in 1981, a season marked by a nasty labor stoppage that cost each MLB team more than 50 regular-season games.

And his final year was 1994, when a strike by players wiped out the final weeks of the regular season and led to the cancellation of the World Series.

To that end, Hrbek has an interesting perspective on MLB's history of labor problems, which again are cropping up in 2022 — this time in the form of a lockout by owners.

"Anytime you talk with striking players or teachers or union workers, it's never good. Everybody hates to do it, but you almost have to do it sometimes," Hrbek said. "Back in 1981 when I was in the minor leagues and they went on strike then got back to playing, you learned when you got up and talked to the guys on the big league club that, 'Hey, we're all together and we're trying to make this better for younger players.' And they definitely did."

When labor issues returned 13 years later, Hrbek was a veteran trying to pay that back.

"We went on strike again in 1994, and again we were doing it for the players in the future … like they did for us back in 1981," he said. "It's no fun. The guys (in 2022) are doing it again to make it right for the players again. ... They're trying to stay together and be a strong Major League Baseball Players Association and not let owners take over."

Pitchers and catchers would have reported to spring training this week. Count Hrbek among the most eager to see baseball resume with a fair deal — and for the Twins to make more memories like the one he has of winning it all in 1987.

"It was something I wanted to see as a kid and never got to experience," he said. "Bringing the first world championship to Minneapolis was a pretty gratifying thing, believe me. I partied as much as anybody. And I'm waiting to party again."