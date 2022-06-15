It's a fast summer, Minnesota. Make the most of yours by dipping into some of our state's vaunted 10,000+ lakes — and by enjoying the sweet towns around them. We went in search of Midwestern charm for this list, looking for places that would have enough to do if rain ruined a day of swimming and boating. We wanted that easy, summertime feel, too, spots where even if you've never visited before, you can get the lay of the land quickly, and where it's easy to find a decent cup of coffee or a nice cold beer. With summer sailing by, there's no time to wait.

Miles and miles of water: There's Lake Bemidji, of course, and nearly 400 more lakes in the area. If you haven't been to Bemidji in a while, you might be surprised when you pull into this northwoods town about four hours north of the Twin Cities. Though it's all about water, this is no backwater. Nestled on the southern tip of the 6,420-acre Lake Bemidji, it boasts a small-but-bustling downtown with shops and restaurants, a lakeside visitor center and a burgeoning south shore with three multistory hotels, plus a condo and apartment building. (Think Duluth's Canal Park only more compact.) How beachy is it? Bemidji is a true lake town, and we're not just talking about the one that that shares its name. Lake Bemidji alone has plenty of well-maintained beaches, including Diamond Point Park, which boasts open-air pavilions, playground and paddleboard, kayak and boat rentals and Lake Bemidji State Park, which offers all of the above as well as hiking and naturalist programs. Town boosters claim there are 400 lakes in a 25-mile radius. If it's sand you want, they've got it. Seclusion? Walleye? They've got that, too. Best non-beach fun The town (pop. 14,574) is all about Paul Bunyan. Statues of the famed lumberjack and his blue-hued companion have stood guard over the lake (which townsfolk say was formed by his footprint) since 1937. For a quick dose of quaint, check out the old-fashioned display case in the visitor center (it contains a kooky collection of Paul's cast-offs) or the old-style souvenir shops on Paul Bunyan Drive. There's other recreation, too. The longest of the state trails, the Paul Bunyan State Trail offers 115 miles of hiking, biking and in-line skating. Or take the 16-mile Lake Bemidji loop. What's cooking No need to settle for a fast-food burger. This lakeside town boasts a wide range of offerings, including the upscale Italian restaurant Tutto Bene, Thai at Tara Bemidji and meat o' plenty at Fozzie's Smokin Bar BQ. For a hip, warehouse vibe and darn good food, check out the 209 Bar'seclectic menu, which boasts elote chicken nachos, Cajun shrimp penne and walleye tacos. Don't miss The Anishinaabe Art Festival, July 22-23 , features dancing and singing performances, kids activities and a fashion show as well as Indigenous artists selling their wares. —CONNIE NELSON

Birthplace of water skiing: With Lake Pepin's expanse as inspiration, it's no surprise that water skiing was invented in Lake City, a sport the town celebrates annually. Not many Minnesota lakes have a steady stream of barge traffic. But Lake Pepin isn't most lakes. It's a 22-mile stretch of the Mississippi River that starts just downriver of Red Wing, and its wide waters and dramatic bluffs collaborate to make it one Instagram-worthy moment after another. Lake Pepin is peppered with towns on both sides of the river — Bay City, Maiden Rock, Stockholm and Pepin in Wisconsin, and Frontenac, Lake City and Reads Landing in Minnesota — and all are worth exploring. How beachy is it? It's only fitting that Lake City, where water skiing was invented 100 years ago, is home to a gorgeous stretch of beach, at Hok-Si-La Municipal Park. A quieter alternative is a few miles upriver in Florence Township, near picturesque Old Frontenac. Best non-beach fun In Pepin, "Little House on the Prairie" enthusiasts have a home at the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum & Gift Store (lauraingallspepin.com). Just up the road is another major Pepin attraction, the impressive Villa Bellezza Winery (villabellezza.com), where a restaurant, tasting room and vineyard are wrapped in the trappings of a small Italian village. For picnic enthusiasts, the top-of-the-bluffs grounds at Frontenac State Park (dnr.state.mn.us) boast thrilling Lake Pepin vistas. Before or after, be sure to get a look at Old Frontenac's priceless collection of Civil War-era houses. Stockholm has a browsable cluster of shops, including the Palate (thepalate.net), which focuses on kitchenware and hosts a wine-and-cheese bar, and Scandihoo (scandihoo.com), which stocks Nordic housewares, apparel and gifts. Kids of all persuasions will enjoy exploring the toy assortment at the Three Little Men (thethreelittlemen.com) in Lake City. And no visit to the Lake Pepin area is complete without a stop at Cultural Cloth (culturalcloth.com) in Maiden Rock, where a stunning series of gallery-like rooms display a discerning array of handmade textiles from around the globe. What's cooking Enjoy seasonally inspired, multi-course Friday and Saturday dinners — and casual Sunday brunches — at Chef Shack Bay City (chefshackbaycity.com), the work of Twin Cities food truck pioneers Lisa Carlson and Carrie Summer. For house-brewed beer and beer-friendly gastropub fare — and a pleasant patio — head to Reads Landing Brewing Co. (rlbrewingco.com) in Reads Landing. Don't miss This year's big summer festival is Lake City's 50th annual Water Ski Days (lakecity.org). Set for June 23-26, the event will include a carnival, arts-and-crafts fair, concerts, a classic car show and water ski show teams. Across the lake, the 48th annual Stockholm Art Fair (stockholmartfair.org) will draw crowds on July 16. — RICK NELSON

Country music jamboree: Many of the genre's greats have performed at the annual WE Fest. The northwestern Minnesota destination that everyone shorthands to "DL" is a quintessential lake town, not only for its location on the shores of beautiful Detroit Lake but because the surrounding landscape is blessed with more than 400 lakes. How beachy is it? Splash in the sparkling waters of Detroit Lake at sandy, mile-long City Beach. Best non-beach fun Lively Washington Avenue, the city's main street, is lined with one-of-a-kind shops, including an independent bookstore (the just-opened Bluebird Books), a gathering place for sewing enthusiasts (Red Pine Quilt Shop) and a hangout for clothing/home decor enthusiasts (Beautiful Junque). Or bargain hunt at the weekend-only Shady Hollow Flea Market (shadyhollowfleamarket.com), located five miles south of town. Bird watchers will love exploring the nearby Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge (fws.gov), and bicyclists will enjoy getting to know the recently opened Heartland State Trail, one of several multi-use trails in the region. For history buffs, look for the fall opening of the new Becker County Museum. What's cooking? A must is the 74-year-old Fireside (firesidedl.com), where the supper club-steakhouse-craft cocktails skill sets seamlessly overlap, and, yes, summer guests can arrive via boat. The accurately named Lakeside Tavern (lakesidetaverndl.com) brews its own beer. The lakeside location of Zorbaz — think, "Mexican beach party, with pizza" — was the chain's first; since then, 10 northern Minnesota outlets (zorbaz.com) have followed. Don't miss: The 86th annual Northwest Water Carnival (dljaycees.com) will run July 8-17, with a parade, beach bashes, demolition derby, ice cream social and more. In early August, the 2022 WE Fest (wefest.com) country music bash will feature headliners Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan. — RICK NELSON