7 p.m. Monday vs. Edmonton * Xcel Energy Center * BSN Extra, 100.3-FM
Preview: The teams met Friday night in Alberta and the Oilers won 5-2. ... Wild W Kirill Kaprizov had his franchise record 14-game scoring streak end in Saturday night's 3-0 victory in Vancouver. ... The Wild were 2-2 on the road trip and now have a four-game homestand. ... Edmonton C Connor McDavid (25-29-54) and Leon Draisaitl (19-27-46) are the NHL's leading scorers. ... Wild W Sammy Walker made his NHL debut on Saturday, playing on a line with Matt Boldy and Frederick Gaudreau. The former Gophers captain played 9:54 with no goals or assists.
Sports
Zeigler, No. 7 Tennessee hold off No. 13 Maryland 56-53
Zakai Zeigler scored 12 points, including a key 3 late in the second half as No. 7 Tennessee held off No. 13 Maryland 56-53 Sunday in a Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational matchup.
Sports
Broncos' Wilson ruled out with concussion against Chiefs
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was ruled out with a concussion after taking a big hit early in the fourth quarter Sunday against Kansas City.
Vikings
Jefferson sets Vikings record for receiving yards in a game with 223 vs. Detroit
The first 200-yard performance of Justin Jefferson's young career brought him to 1,500 yards for the season, nearing Randy Moss' single-season record.
Business
Youth hockey is expensive — here's how to budget for it
Ice hockey is generally considered the most expensive sport, but there are economical ways for young kids to try the sport.
Sports
Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT
Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory.