7 p.m. Monday vs. Edmonton * Xcel Energy Center * BSN Extra, 100.3-FM

Preview: The teams met Friday night in Alberta and the Oilers won 5-2. ... Wild W Kirill Kaprizov had his franchise record 14-game scoring streak end in Saturday night's 3-0 victory in Vancouver. ... The Wild were 2-2 on the road trip and now have a four-game homestand. ... Edmonton C Connor McDavid (25-29-54) and Leon Draisaitl (19-27-46) are the NHL's leading scorers. ... Wild W Sammy Walker made his NHL debut on Saturday, playing on a line with Matt Boldy and Frederick Gaudreau. The former Gophers captain played 9:54 with no goals or assists.