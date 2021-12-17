The Florida Panthers were set to fly to Minnesota on Friday to start a road trip with Saturday's game against the Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

But that game has been postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Panthers. Florida is without at least five players who have tested positive this week, and on Friday the NHL shut it down until Dec. 27.

Calgary and Colorado were also shut down until after Christmas.

The Wild had its Tuesday game against Carolina scrapped because of an outbreak on the Hurricanes team.

Panthers players Sam Bennett, Radko Gudas, Ryan Lomberg, Brandon Montour and Carter Verhaeghe are in COVID-19 protocols, as is an unnamed member of the team's traveling party.

The Panthers called up four players from Charlotte, but because of salary cap issues, they were unable to field a full roster for Thursday's 4-1 loss to the visiting Los Angeles Kings.

No makeup dates for the Wild postponed games have been set.

The NHL release read: "The National Hockey League announced today that it has extended the period of game postponements for the Calgary Flames through their game previously scheduled for Dec. 23 against Seattle. Additionally, due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days, the Colorado Avalanche's and Florida Panthers' games also will be postponed at least through the scheduled completion of the League's Holiday Break in the schedule on Dec. 26. The decision was made by the NHL's, the NHLPA's and the Club medical groups.

A decision on when each team's training facilities will re-open will be made by the League and the NHLPA in the coming days. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising all three teams' regular season schedules.

The Flames, Avalanche and Panthers organizations have followed, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of their Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state/provincial and federal agencies."