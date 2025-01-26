Minnesota Wild-Blackhawks preview: After trade, Chicago’s a changed team

Blackhawks update: Chicago was part of Friday’s blockbuster, three-team trade that sent LW Taylor Hall and RW Mikko Rantanen to Carolina. Aside from dealing Hall and a prospect to the Hurricanes, who received Rantanen from Colorado and sent Chicago a third-round draft pick, the Blackhawks played broker by retaining half of Rantanen’s salary cap hit. This shakeup comes as Chicago loiters at the bottom of the Central Division. The Blackhawks have dropped two in a row in overtime but have just one win in their past seven games. They are 1-2 vs. the Wild.