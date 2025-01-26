Wild

Minnesota Wild-Blackhawks preview: After trade, Chicago’s a changed team

The Blackhawks, who have won just once in their past seven games, dealt away Taylor Hall.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 26, 2025 at 12:14AM
Connor Bedard leads the Blackhawks with 42 points this season. (Mike Mulholland/The Associated Press)

Wild at Chicago Blackhawks

6 p.m. Sunday, United Center

TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North; 100.3-FM

Blackhawks update: Chicago was part of Friday’s blockbuster, three-team trade that sent LW Taylor Hall and RW Mikko Rantanen to Carolina. Aside from dealing Hall and a prospect to the Hurricanes, who received Rantanen from Colorado and sent Chicago a third-round draft pick, the Blackhawks played broker by retaining half of Rantanen’s salary cap hit. This shakeup comes as Chicago loiters at the bottom of the Central Division. The Blackhawks have dropped two in a row in overtime but have just one win in their past seven games. They are 1-2 vs. the Wild.

Injuries: Wild D Jonas Brodin (lower body) and LW Marcus Johansson (concussion) are out. Blackhawks D’s Seth Jones and Alec Martinez didn’t practice Saturday (illness). G Laurent Brossoit (knee), D Connor Murphy (groin) and C Craig Smith (back) are out.

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

Wild

Minnesota Wild-Blackhawks preview: After trade, Chicago’s a changed team

The Blackhawks, who have won just once in their past seven games, dealt away Taylor Hall.

Wild

