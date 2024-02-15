



TEMPE, Ariz. – The Wild were walloped by the Arizona Coyotes a month ago, a 6-0 blowout on home ice that was still on the team's mind, but the payback they got in the rematch should be more memorable.

By edging Arizona 3-1 on Wednesday at Mullett Arena, the Wild put a dent in the sputtering Coyotes' playoff hopes and bolstered their own, their four consecutive victories lifting them three points shy of a wild-card spot after sweeping their two-game trip.

As for Arizona, the Coyotes dropped five back of the Wild and are trailing the playoff pace in the Western Conference by eight.

They've lost seven in a row, while the Wild's winning streak is their longest since their last four-game run Dec. 19-27.

In his first start since he was celebrated for becoming the second-winningest goaltender of all-time and playing 1,000 games, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 25 shots and improved to 3-0 over his last four starts, which included exiting one game early because of injury. Fleury has just one regulation loss in his past seven starts.

Joel Eriksson Ek (power play), Jonas Brodin (second goal in his last three games) and Matt Boldy (three-game streak) scored for the Wild, who were also the beneficiary of a goaltender interference ruling.

Ahead only 1-0 and nearing the end of a second period in which Arizona upped the pressure, Nick Schmaltz slung a shot through traffic and behind Fleury.

But the Wild challenged the play, and video review determined Barrett Hayton bumped Fleury, overturning the goal. The Wild are 4-for-4 in coach's challenges.

Only 3 minutes, 17 seconds later, the Wild doubled their lead when Brodin wired the puck by Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram's blocker.

That insurance goal was eventually upgraded to the game-winner because former Gopher Logan Cooley spoiled Fleury's shutout bid 5:21 into the third period with a shot that slipped through Fleury.

But Boldy doused Arizona's comeback with 8:56 to go when he hauled an Eriksson Ek pass to the middle and threw the puck at goalie Karel Vejmelka, who replaced Ingram for the third period and kicked in Boldy's rebound. Boldy is a goal shy of a second 20-goal season.

Ingram finished with 28 saves after he was in net for that rout against the Wild on Jan. 13 at Xcel Energy Center. Vejmelka had 12 stops in relief.

Like in their 5-3 win at Vegas on Monday night, special teams were key for the Wild.

After denying a pair of power plays for the Coyotes early in the first period, the Wild capitalized on their first chance when Eriksson Ek buried a feed from Boldy at 14:01.

The goal was Eriksson Ek's team-leading 24th, which is one more than he had after 78 games last season, and the sequence another example of Eriksson Ek's budding chemistry with Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov, who also factored in the goal.

Through their past three games, the trio has combined for seven goals and 10 assists.

Kaprizov's assist was his 50th point, which made him the first player in Wild history to record four straight 50-point seasons.

Overall, the Wild power play went 1-for-5 and the penalty kill 3-for-3; they haven't surrendered a goal in their last seven shorthanded situations.

Next up for the Wild is a return to St. Paul for two matinee puck drops, beginning Saturday vs. Buffalo, but they will get back on the road after that, and that's good news for them.

The Wild have won five in a row as the visitor.















