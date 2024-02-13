LAS VEGAS – The Wild's power play got them back in the game, and their penalty kill kept them in it.

After a special teams showcase against the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Wild scored twice in 1 minute, 1 second during the third period to go ahead and then outlasted the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena to open a two-game road trip with a third straight victory.

Overall, the Wild have won six of their last eight games and are now five points back of a playoff spot.

The score was tied at 2 after the Wild controlled the first period and Vegas took over in the second. The Wild's Marco Rossi then buried a loose puck in front of Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill at 6:28 of the third before Matt Boldy threw a puck in the net off Hill at 7:29 after assisting on Rossi's goal.

That goal turned into the game-winner after Mark Stone sent a blistering shot 2:11 later by Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson, who totaled 27 saves. Joel Eriksson Ek dumped his second goal of the game and team-leading 23rd this season into an empty net with 22 seconds to go.

Hill had 24 stops for Vegas, which was the beneficiary of a fluky bounce that sunk the Wild into an early hole.

Jonathan Marchessault's centering attempt for the Golden Knights clipped Brock Faber's stick and flew into the Wild net behind Gustavsson only 22 seconds after the opening faceoff.

But Vegas sabotaged its lead later in the first period by committing three straight penalties, giving the Wild four consecutive minutes of power-play action — including two lengthy 5-on-3 looks.

BOXSCORE: Wild 5, Vegas 3

During the latter, they finally capitalized when Kirill Kaprizov set up Mats Zuccarello for a one-timer from the right side at 10:48. Then at 12:09, right as the Golden Knights were getting back to full strength, Eriksson Ek tipped in a heads-up feed by Boldy, who funneled a carom off the end boards to Eriksson Ek at the front of the net. Kaprizov also factored in the goal for his second assist of the night.

Before the period ended, Vegas' power play answered back on a five-hole shot by Michael Amadio at 17:45.

But the Wild's penalty kill was airtight the rest of the way, snuffing out three chances for the Golden Knights in the second period and without one of their go-to penalty killers in each situation; Eriksson Ek was whistled for tripping before interference penalties were called against Brandon Duhaime and Marcus Johansson.

Add in a fourth consecutive penalty kill in the third and the Wild finished 4-for-5. The power play went 1-for-3.

Faber's two assists tied him with Chicago's Connor Bedard for the most points by an NHL rookie (33).

Rossi's 14 goals are second for rookies, behind only Bedard's 15.