The Vikings continued to remake their roster on Friday afternoon, waiving cornerback Cameron Dantzler after three seasons in Minnesota.

Dantzler, a third-round pick in 2020, had been expected to emerge as a consistent starter after he showed flashes of promise as a rookie, but battled injuries and struggled in coverage during his final two seasons with the team. His eagerness to learn from Patrick Peterson sparked a routine of Wednesday night dinners and film study sessions for the cornerbacks at Peterson's house.

Some big moments in October — a key pass breakup in the Vikings' win over the Saints, followed by a game-ending forced fumble the next week against Chicago — turned out to be some of Dantzler's final highlights with the Vikings. He went on injured reserve because of an ankle injury in November, and when he returned against the Lions in December, Dantzler played a critical role in a pair of long Detroit touchdown passes. He was listed on the injury report with an illness the next week, and played just seven snaps for the Vikings after the Lions game.

With Dantzler on waivers, the Vikings have just four cornerbacks on the roster at the moment: Andrew Booth Jr., Akayleb Evans, Tay Gowan and Kalon Barnes. Peterson is scheduled to be a free agent, though he could return to the Vikings on a new deal. The Vikings will have to determine whether to re-sign players like Duke Shelley, who took over Dantzler's starting spot in December, and nickel cornerback Chandon Sullivan.

The Dantzler move was the Vikings' third major roster adjustment of the week after they released veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks and wide receiver Adam Thielen.