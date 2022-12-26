Thank you for submitting questions for this holiday Vikings mailbag. You can always send questions to @Andrew_Krammer on Twitter or email to andrew.krammer@startribune.com. Listen for answers on the weekly Access Vikings podcast. Let's get to it.

Q: What is your ideal opponent against the Vikings in wild-card weekend at U.S. Bank Stadium? — @dustin5522

AK: Assuming you're looking for the Vikings' easiest matchup, I think that would be a rematch against the Washington Commanders (7-7-1). The Commanders still have a quarterback problem, going back to Carson Wentz on Saturday in the middle of a loss to San Francisco.

Even after the Lions' loss in Carolina, Detroit is the team I wouldn't want to see coming back to U.S. Bank Stadium if I'm the Vikings. I think Detroit is maybe the toughest of likely first-round foes, who also include the Giants (8-6-1) and Seahawks (7-8). Head coach Kevin O'Connell's squad might have a better chance of outscoring those lowly offenses in Washington or New York.

Q: Who on the roster doesn't take a snap if they clinch the No. 2 seed and there are games left? — @jrjobes

AK: We don't have an indication that O'Connell is considering resting starters entirely. He said last week they're "still on the hunt" for improvement and playoff seeding. The Vikings (12-3) can only lock up the No. 2 seed next week with a win at Green Bay and a loss by San Francisco (11-4) vs. the Raiders.

If they're locked into a playoff seed, they'll likely be smart with some injured starters like edge rusher Za'Darius Smith (knee), receiver Adam Thielen (knee) and linebacker Eric Kendricks (hip). Receiver Justin Jefferson has also taken some big hits — three flagged — in recent games.

I'd expect starters held out of the preseason — Jefferson, running back Dalvin Cook, cornerback Patrick Peterson, etc. — could see less action if there's no impact on the standings.

Q: The Vikings have been victims of some bad calls by the referees this year, with especially egregious calls at the Buffalo game and vs. the Colts. Has the league admitted any errors in these cases? – Rick

AK: After every game, NFL teams can submit plays for review and comment from the league office. But that doesn't amount to much other than an "oops" from officials. Certainly teams hope for those mistakes — whether single missed calls or a repeated behavior by an opponent that wasn't regulated — to be corrected in future games. The league admits obvious errors like the Bills' 12 men on the field in the end zone during the Vikings' Nov. 13 win in Buffalo.

But when it's a judgment call, like forward progress stopped during cornerback Chandon Sullivan's fumble scoop and score against the Colts, officials typically stand by the call. Head coaches also meet with the officiating crew before every game to get their concerns and thoughts heard about trends against their teams or by the upcoming opponent.

Q: Who are players on one-year deals that the Vikings should strongly consider bringing back? — Jeff

AK: Perhaps stalwart 32-year-old cornerback Patrick Peterson, who rejoined the Vikings last offseason on what now looks like a bargain one-year, $4 million deal. Peterson wasn't even named an alternate to the Pro Bowl this season, which is puzzling considering how he's adapted to a zone-heavy defense (after thriving as a man-to-man cover in Arizona) with four interceptions.

Other notable upcoming Vikings free agents include center Garrett Bradbury, kicker Greg Joseph, slot cornerback Chandon Sullivan and running back Alexander Mattison. Joseph, who re-signed on a one-year deal last offseason, has kicked well in critical moments. He may have earned a long-term extension.

Q: Regarding the offseason, how can an older, expensive team that's going to need young replacements get by with only five draft picks? — @joeyabdelnour

AK: The Vikings — as of December — actually only have four draft picks in 2023. Minnesota currently has picks in the first, third, fourth and fifth rounds next spring: their second-round pick was sent to Detroit for tight end T.J. Hockenson, their sixth-round pick is in Houston for defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and their seventh-round pick is in Denver after the previous regime reacquired defensive end Stephen Weatherly in 2021.

But the Vikings' 2023 draft stock will certainly change under general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. First, they're expected to be awarded two sixth-round compensatory draft picks, according to OverTheCap.com, after losing more free agents than acquired last year. Linebacker Jordan Hicks and edge rusher Za'Darius Smith don't count against the Vikings in that formula because they were cut by their previous teams.

Also, Adofo-Mensah made six draft-day trades in his first draft as Vikings GM. He'll continue to maneuver around the board next spring.