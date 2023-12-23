The Vikings activated linebacker Jordan Hicks from injured reverse Saturday, meaning he will be available for Sunday's home game against the Lions six weeks after needing emergency surgery to deal with compartment syndrome from a shin injury suffered in a win over the Saints.

The Vikings on Monday opened the three-week window to bring Hicks back, and he was a full participant in practice all week. He said Tuesday he felt 100% healthy and hoped to play in the pivotal NFC North game against Detroit. On Friday, Hicks was listed as questionable for the game.

At the time of his injury, Hicks, a team captain, was leading the team in tackles with 87 and had an interception and two fumble recoveries. In his absence, rookie Ivan Pace Jr. took over communicating defensive signals on the field.

The Vikings defense will be without top cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. because of a knee injury. Rookie cornerback Jaylin Williams was elevated from the practice squad Saturday for depth.

Rookie receiver Lucky Jackson was also elevated from the practice squad. Linebacker Nick Vigil was waived.