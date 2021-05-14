Bigger crowds are coming to Allianz Field starting June 23 with Minnesota United's home game against Austin FC.

The Loons announced Friday that their St. Paul stadium home "will be moving towards full capacity — with some exceptions due to specific MLS safety restrictions in certain seating areas'' — owing to "wider distribution of the vaccines and Minnesota's newly announced health guidelines regarding outdoor venues.''

The team has sold 4,100 tickets for each of its first four home games, including a match Saturday against FC Dallas. Allianz Field capacity is about 19,400.

Tickets for games starting with the June 23 match, the first after a three-week FIFA international schedule break, will go on sale to the general public in early June, the team said Friday. Season ticket members whose seats will be affected by safety restrictions will be contacted directly.

The team said it will maintain health and safety protocols currently in place including required face-coverings for all fans and staff.

"We are so excited to welcome even more fans back to Allianz Field as we know how important their support is to our players and coaches," Minnesota United CEO Chris Wright said in the statement. "Sports are meant to bring communities together. We also know that even though Minnesota is a national leader in vaccinations that not everyone is comfortable in a full venue right now. However, we look forward to welcoming everyone back when they are ready."