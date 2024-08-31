Analysis: Minnesota United’s strikers are important, but for coach Eric Ramsay, it all comes back to defense

When the Loons play with three up front, the two widest forwards — Ramsay refers to them as “number 10s,” the designation usually used for attacking midfielders — can naturally drop back on either side to defend on the outside, across the midfield area. This means the wingbacks, whose natural spot on defense would be in a back line of five players, don’t have as much responsibility to bolt out of the back five and defend the opposition’s wide players in midfield.