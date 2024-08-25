Loons’ tough luck against Sounders continues as they fall 3-2 on late goal off post

Yeboah got the Loons back in the game, though. As Yeboah attempted to bring down a bouncing ball in the Seattle penalty area, Sounders defender Yeimar’s attempted high kick made contact with nothing but Yeboah’s calf. Referee Guido Gonzales, asked to take a look by the video assistant referee, awarded Minnesota a penalty on review. Yeboah stepped up to open his scoring account for the Loons, freezing keeper Stefan Frei with a hesitation in his run-up and sending the penalty low to Frei’s left.