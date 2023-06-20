In his first interview with Minnesota media since a four-month absence, Loons star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso on Tuesday attributed his long absence to matters he needed to resolve with his 4-year-old daughter back in Argentina.

He also said he never considered not returning to Minnesota and MLS, where he has a four-year contract signed last September with a $2 million salary this season that could last until 2026.

"That never crossed my mind, I've always wanted to play," he told reporters in Spanish through a team interpreter. "I'm just happy to be here in Minnesota."

Reynoso missed the MLS season's first 15 games and has played the last two, both in a substitute's role after halftime. Loons coach Adrian Heath said Reynoso is fit enough to start Saturday at Real Salt Lake after participating in as many as two and three training sessions a day for the last six weeks.

"He's probably ready to start if we decide that this weekend," Heath said.

When asked about the reasons for his absence, he called it a "family reason, reasons with my daughter" that he had to resolve back home.

He said as soon as his family matters "were able to move in a positive direction, I was able to come here and get with the team."

He called himself "very thankful to be back here in Minnesota."

Reynoso said his family — his daughter and wife — remain in Argentina, but said they're "all good" and very supportive of him being back in Minnesota with his team.

"It's where I want to be," he said.

Reynoso, 27, said he apologized to his teammates after he reported to the team in early May. He played 24 minutes as a second-half sub June 3 against Toronto FC and the entire second half against CF Montreal on June 10.

"I think his intensity has been better," Heath said about Reynoso since his return. "He has always relied on his natural ability. He has come in. He's very lean. He wants to keep himself in that condition. You can't excuse what happened to him, but I've got to say that since he has been back, his attitude has been first class. He has not missed a beat doing two and three sessions a day."